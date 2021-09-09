The Home Secretary has sanctioned methods to turn back migrant boats in the English Channel, according to reports.

In the midst of tense talks over crossings, the Home Secretary is said to have approved additional efforts to steer migrant boats in the English Channel back to France.

Priti Patel, according to sources, has ordered officials to modify maritime regulations to allow Border Force to turn vessels around and hand them over to French authorities.

It comes after Ms Patel reminded her French counterpart at a G7 interior ministers meeting on Wednesday that the British people “expects to see results” from French efforts to halt continuous migrant crossings.

Members of the Border Force are being given specific training to deal with migrant boats, according to many media, although they will only use “pushback” methods when it is judged practical and safe to do so.

According to reports, such activities will presumably be limited to sturdier, larger migrant boats and utilized only in “very limited instances.”

In the wake of hundreds of migrants being brought ashore in Kent over the previous few days, Ms Patel and the French interior minister, Gerald Darmanin, met at Lancaster House in London to discuss crossings.

According to government sources, the two had a “productive” discussion during which Ms Patel stated that reducing the number of people making their way from France to the UK on tiny boats was her “number one goal.”

The French government, meanwhile, told The Times that the newly discovered turnaround methods would have a “bad impact on our cooperation.”

Mr Darmanin had also turned down a request from the UK to set up a joint command center in northern France, with police and border force officials from both nations patrolling the coast and the Channel, according to the daily.

It comes only days after Ms Patel reportedly warned MPs that she is willing to withhold millions of pounds in funding pledged to France to help increase patrols unless the number of migrants intercepted by French authorities improves.

“The Home Secretary was clear with the French interior minister that the British people expects to see results,” a government source said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier on Wednesday that efforts to block the crossings were “to a significant extent” reliant on the French authorities’ capabilities.

