The Home Office has completed background investigations on an Afghan refugee who was marked as a person of interest.

The Home Office has stated that an inquiry into an Afghanistan refugee who was suspected of being a person of interest has been concluded.

Someone who was evacuated out of Kabul after the Taliban gained control of the Asian country less than two weeks ago was designated as a person of interest to national security, which sought an investigation from security agencies and the police, according to reports published Monday evening.

The Home Office stated that it conducted extensive national checks but came to the conclusion that the individual was not a person of interest to security or law enforcement agencies.

As part of the rescue mission, the United Kingdom has evacuated around 7,000 people from Afghanistan.

“There have been reports of an individual arriving from Afghanistan who was reported to the Home Office as part of our stringent national security and public safety checks including the police, security agencies, and others,” the Home Office said on Twitter.

“However, subsequent inquiry has revealed that they are not a person of interest to security or law enforcement organizations.

“These rigorous measures are in place to ensure the safety of the British people.”

According to the Ministry of Defence, Operation Pitting, the military evacuation that began on Friday, August 13, has rescued 7,109 persons from Kabul.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the amount comprises diplomatic workers, British nationals, individuals qualifying for the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy (ARAP) program, and a number of people from partner countries.

More than 4,226 Afghans and their families have been evacuated as part of Operation Pitting, according to the statement.

More than 1,000 members of the UK Armed Forces have been stationed in Kabul.

The evacuation will last as long as the security situation permits, according to the Ministry of Defense, which is working with the US.

It further stated that no clear date has been set for the end of evacuation flights.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Armed Forces have continued to fly in and distribute goods to UK and Afghan nationals undergoing evacuation, including water, baby wipes and pre-made baby milk, sanitary packs, blankets, and coloring books.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said earlier on Monday that the Kabul evacuation effort is down to “hours now, not weeks,” as he acknowledged when Britain’s role will finish. “The summary has come to an end.”