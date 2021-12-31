The home of an elderly woman is broken into, and her Christmas presents are stolen.

Christmas presents and treasured stuff were stolen from an elderly woman’s house.

Between 4pm and 7.30pm on Thursday, December 30, the robbers forced through the rear door of the residence on Fitzherbert Street in Warrington.

They broke into the house and stole cash, emotional jewelry, and gift cards that the victim had received as a Christmas present.

The perpetrators then fled the scene through the back garden and onto an old railway embankment behind the house.

When the elderly woman got home, she reported the incident to the police, who launched an investigation.

Officers are still looking into the event and would like to hear from anyone who has any information that could help them in their investigation.

“Being the victim of a burglary is usually a stressful experience,” Detective Constable Ian Morris said. “But in this case, the victim is an elderly lady, and many of the items stolen were of considerable personal significance to her.”

“We’re dedicated to doing everything we can to find the people who are guilty, and we’re already following a number of leads.”

“As part of our investigation, we’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the event and thinks they saw anything odd.”

“I’d also like to encourage residents and drivers in the area to review their CCTV or dashcam footage and come forward if they believe it could be helpful to our inquiry.”

“If you have any information, no matter how insignificant, please contact 101 and quote IML 1167260, or fill out the form at https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report.”

“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to report information anonymously.”