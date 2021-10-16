The Holocaust Museum’s director blames the ‘Opposing View’ remark on a new Texas law rather than a school official.

In the wake of a school official instructing educators that if they teach a book about the Holocaust, they need also include one presenting alternate perspectives, the director of the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum blamed a Texas legislation requiring instructors to incorporate “opposing” ideas.

The rule, enacted by Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott earlier this year, was meant to limit the teaching of critical race theory by mandating teachers to present a variety of opinions on topics.

A video acquired by NBC News shows a Carroll Independent School District supervisor encouraging teachers to follow the new law.

Gina Peddy, the district’s executive director of curriculum and instruction, can be heard telling instructors that if they’re going to include a Holocaust book, they should also include books from other viewpoints.

“Make sure that if you have a Holocaust book, you have one that has an opposing, alternative perspectives,” Peddy advises.

The museum’s CEO, Mary Pat Higgins, told The Washington Newsday that she was “horrified but not surprised” when she heard the recording.

“I was dismayed that she would mention the Holocaust as an example of a valid opposing viewpoint that teachers should study,” she added. The Holocaust has a long and illustrious history. There is no valid counter-argument.” Higgins, on the other hand, does not hold Peddy responsible or feel she is antisemitic. Higgins, on the other hand, believes the law puts instructors in a tough position.

“The bigger issue is their struggle to comprehend this new rule and counsel their teachers and keep them out of trouble, while simultaneously assisting them in doing their job of educating Carol ISD’s children every day,” she added.

Higgins also challenged the law’s ambiguity, saying she was concerned that it left it up to a district, instructors, or parents to decide if a subject is controversial.

She stated, “It’s not clear.” “When there is ambiguity, bias and prejudice might become the deciding factor in the decision-making process.” The regulation, according to Higgins, is problematic because it encourages teachers to include viewpoints that are not founded on truth rather than “real historical fact.” “When you’re teaching difficult history, it’s important to keep in mind that. This is a condensed version of the information.