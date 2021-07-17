The ‘Hollywood Ripper,’ a serial killer who murdered and mutilated women, has been sentenced to death.

A man known as the “Hollywood Ripper” was sentenced to death on Friday for the murders and mutilations of two California women, one of whom died just hours before a date with Ashton Kutcher.

According to the Associated Press, Michael Thomas Gargiulo, 45, was sentenced by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Larry P. Fidler. Prosecutors dubbed him “The Boy Next Door Killer” because he lived near the victims he stalked and attacked in their houses.

“Death and destruction followed Mr. Gargiulo everywhere he went,” Judge Fidler said at the Friday hearing, which included family members of the victims.

Procedural concerns and the epidemic caused the sentencing to be postponed.

In 2019, a jury found Gargiulo guilty and recommended his death for the murders of Ashley Ellerin, 22, and Maria Bruno, 32, as well as the attempted murder of Michelle Murphy, aged 26.

Kutcher said he was late to pick up Ellerin, a fashion design student, from her Hollywood house on Feb. 22, 2001, when he testified during Gargiulo’s trial. When she didn’t answer the door, he went inside and noticed bloodstains that he mistook for spilt wine.

Ellerin was found dead with 47 stab wounds the next day.

On Dec. 1, 2005, Gargiulo murdered Bruno, a mother of four, at her house in El Monte, east of Los Angeles. Her implants were removed and her breasts were removed.

He assaulted Murphy at her Santa Monica residence in 2008. Gargiulo fled the scene, leaving a trail of blood behind him. As a result of this, he was apprehended and linked to the deaths of Ellerin and Bruno. At Gargiulo’s trial, Murphy was a significant witness.

Gargiulo is a bouncer, aspiring actor, and former air conditioner and heater repairman.

According to CNN, prosecutors said he would get entry to women’s houses by pretending as a nice neighbor or handyman.

Gargiulo denied being part in the slayings and blamed his lawyers for not allowing him to testify during his trial when he spoke before his sentencing.

Gargiulo stated, “I’m going to death row wrongfully and unjustly.” “I wanted to testify, but my fundamental option was taken away from me.”

Although he was given the death penalty, it is unclear whether it will be carried out. Since 2006, no one has been executed in California, and Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a moratorium on executions for the duration of his term.

Gargiulo is now anticipated to be extradited to Illinois in connection with the murder in 1993. Brief News from Washington Newsday.