The ‘Hollywood of the North’ film and television studios are slated to open in Liverpool.

With a major new city film and high-end television drama studio scheduled to open for business on Monday, Liverpool’s status as the “Hollywood of the North” is closer to being secured.

The Depot, as it will be known, is made up of two purpose-built, 20,000 sq ft sound-proofed film and television production units that are hoped to give Liverpool the entire package for film and television producers – and pump millions of pounds into the local economy.

Despite the disruption caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, Liverpool is already the second most filmed city in the UK, and has recently enjoyed its busiest time for film and television production.

17 films and TV episodes were shot in Liverpool and will be released soon.

The Depot is a significant piece of the jigsaw in keeping projects in the region for longer, as it is preferred by filmmakers for doubling-up places such as New York and London.

The Depot’s two units, which are only a 10-minute drive from the city center and the M62, are designed to take advantage of Liverpool’s and North West England’s renowned filmmaking infrastructure.

The Liverpool Film Office (LFO), which is in charge of the space’s management, is looking for films that would hire local talent and collaborate with local businesses on training initiatives.

The development and strengthening of the local talent pool is a crucial goal, as is ensuring Liverpool’s long-term aspiration to be a world-class creative and digital content production hub.

The city council hopes that The Depot, which was built by Morgan Sindall, will enhance the regional economy by £24 million, producing 360 direct employment and up to 760 indirect ones.

Following a £17 million investment commitment from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority’s Strategic Investment Fund, The Depot is considered as essential to Liverpool’s goal to cement its image as one of Europe’s major film and television production centres.

The city is now hosting prestigious projects such as Sky's Funny Girl starring Gemma Arterton and Channel 4's The Curse from the team behind People Just Do Nothing, as well as investing in and supporting Jodie Foster's Channel 4's Help.