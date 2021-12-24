The Holiday’s quaint property sold for £675,000 to unsuspecting owners who were unaware of its celebrity.

It isn’t Christmas unless you have seen The Holiday at least once.

For 14 years, Jude Law, Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, and Jack Black have starred in the 2006 Christmas picture, which has been a strong seasonal favorite.

Cameron Diaz finds true love in the English countryside while living in a charming house she traded with a fellow unlucky-in-love woman, played by Kate Winslet, in the romantic drama.

With fresh snow on the ground and a roaring log fire inside, Rosehill Cottage is wonderfully lovely in the video.

One lucky couple has revealed that they are the proud owners of the stunning home in Holmbury St Mary, Surrey, but were unaware of its historical significance at the time.

The property is home to Jon Bromley, 57, and his wife Cressida, 51, who say they have tourists stopping by to take photos.

When the couple bought the house, they had no idea it was the movie’s iconic cottage until they saw it advertised in a property magazine.

Researchers paid a visit to their home, but when they realized it was too far away from the cast and crew in London, they rebuilt it in a studio brick by brick.

Rosehill Cottage is a dead ringer for the Bromleys’ house, right down to the picket fence, wooden gate, country garden, and rural track that Diaz famously takes.

Amanda Woods, a freshly single woman, leaves Los Angeles for a two-week vacation at Rosehill Cottage in rural England.

She meets the landlady’s brother Graham, played by Jude Law, and they fall in love over their mini-break.

“It’s one of those retreats where you go conceal yourself somewhere in a small community,” Jon explained.

“There are no stores here, only a pub next door.”

“I’m just quite proud of it; it’s a gorgeous place, and we’re extremely fortunate.”

The Bromleys moved into the £625,000 home in 2019, already happily married and completely oblivious to any Hollywood ties.

“I came to view it on my own at first and fell in love with it right immediately,” Jon, a sports photographer, said.

“Everything about it was lovely – low ceilings, beamed ceilings, and a large inglenook fireplace with a wood burner.”

“Then we came across it in a Country Life story that said something along the lines of ‘the inspiration.'”

“The summary comes to an end.”