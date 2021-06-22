The HMS Queen Elizabeth will be in charge of the “lion’s share” of operations against the Islamic State.

It has also aroused the curiosity of Russian warplanes, which are playing a “cat-and-mouse” game with British and American pilots to maintain track of its cutting-edge F-35 jet.

Commodore Steve Moorhouse, speaking aboard the 65,000-tonne carrier on her first deployment, said the UK is carrying out the majority of the sorties to wipe out the remnants of IS in Iraq while the US concentrates on its exit from Afghanistan.

“Right now, we’re taking over the majority of that mission over Iraq, which is a tremendous feather in our crown, to say the least. But it’s an accomplishment that “A” we’re trusted, and “B” we’re capable of doing it,” Commodore Moorhouse told reporters.

It is the first time in almost two decades that a British aircraft carrier is supporting actual combat operations on the land, demonstrating British military might on a global scale.

The carrier, according to Commodore Moorhouse, provides the UK with flexibility in how it conducts military operations abroad and “keeps those who desire to attack us on their toes.”

In view of Russia’s increased military involvement in Syria, he claimed the eastern Mediterranean has become increasingly “congested and contested” over the previous decade, resulting in regular confrontations with Russian ships and bombers.

“We’re rubbing up against Russian activities, not in a hazardous or hostile way, but you’ve got other people out here playing in what is a fixed piece of sea and airspace,” Commodore Moorhouse said, noting that a Russian vessel has approached the carrier within 16 miles.

When you buy a fifth-generation aircraft carrier and sail it around the world, it piques people’s curiosity.

Since the aircraft carrier began anti-IS operations on June 18, Commodore Moorhouse believes that Russian, British, and American pilots have a “healthy respect for one another” and that their conduct has been “completely professional.”

