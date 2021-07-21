The history, legacy, and position of Liverpool go well beyond a single title.

“We didn’t want to lose our World Heritage status, but we couldn’t let it keep our region frozen in time as the rest of the world changed around us.”

These were Mayor Steve Rotheram’s sentiments today, when UNESCO voted to withdraw Liverpool’s World Heritage status after 17 years.

There will be a wide range of views on what this decision means for Liverpool, how it was reached, and how it will affect the city.

What is World Heritage Status, and what does it mean for Liverpool if it loses it?

However, I believe Mayor Rotheram will have spoken for the majority of his remarks today.

Liverpool is a remarkable city with tremendous history and legacy – and, of course, a sad past that the city is working hard to acknowledge and teach about with the International Slavery Museum and other critical programs.

There is no doubt that UNESCO’s designation of Liverpool as a World Heritage Site in 2004 was a watershed moment for the city.

The award aided in the city’s transformation into the world-renowned destination it is today, allowing it to fully recover from the terrible years of industrial collapse and enormous unemployment in the 1980s.

Following that, the city was named European Capital of Culture, and it has continued to grow since since.

Of course, this hasn’t always worked or been done well.

In recent years, the city skyline has been plagued by halted construction, and the city council has been embroiled in scandal over questionable plans.

However, a new administration has taken over as the city attempts to recover from the pandemic’s damage and the local authority’s recent critical inspection report.

Most people would agree that high-quality developments that provide jobs, opportunity, and prosperity for the city’s residents are critical to achieving these important objectives.

Isn’t it true that a new £500 million stadium being built on abandoned land in one of the city’s poorest neighborhoods would fit the bill?

Of course, Everton’s Bramley Moore Dock ambitions are about a lot more than just a new stadium. The significant growth has the potential to spur more investment and key breakthroughs. “The summary has come to an end.”