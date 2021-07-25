The History And Importance Of National Cowboy Day 2021

The National Day of the Cowboy was established to recognize the Cowboy culture, which originated in Mexico and progressively spread across the United States. Every year on the fourth Saturday in July, the day is commemorated to encourage people to contribute to the preservation of the rich cowboy history.

Cowboys are distinguished by their distinct taste in food, clothes, and language, as well as a set of cultural beliefs on which they survive. Cowboys, the hat-wearing and mounted boisterous lads, became an important part of American culture because they assisted settlers in Western America by helping to maintain ranches, which are enormous expanses of land where herds of animals such as elk, bison, ostriches, emus, and alpacas are raised.

National Cowboy Day has a long and illustrious history.

In 2005, the organization National Day of the Cowboy (NDOC) filed a bill in the Wyoming House of Representatives in support of preserving the state’s strong cowboy culture and history. The bill was enacted, and other states quickly followed suit, enacting NDOC in their own legislatures. Since then, July 25 has become a national holiday.

Cowboy quotes that will awaken your inner cowboy and possibly make you want to dress up as one:

(Photo credit: Kidadl.com)