The Hijacker’s Odd Meaning of “Joy Ride” Struck the Flight Instructor.

This website is a day-by-day account of the events of 9/11 as they transpired 20 years ago.

After being notified by a flight instructor at the Pan Am International Flight Academy and being informed by the Immigration and Naturalization Service that his visa had expired on May 22, the FBI Field Office in Minneapolis decided to detain Zacarias Moussaoui on August 15.

According to the flight instructor, Moussaoui didn’t fit the profile of a normal commercial airline student, and he had no interest in learning to fly. According to the teacher, the “mode control panel” on the flight simulator, which is the gear that allows computerized flying, piqued his curiosity. Moussaoui had demonstrated that he already knew how to use the mode control panel during the one simulator session he had completed. The instructor regarded Moussaoui’s statement that he was attending flight school to embark on a “joy ride” as ominous. From his own experience as a pilot, the instructor realized that a joy ride includes really piloting the plane rather than relying on the computer.

Despite the fact that he had raised the matter, the flying instructor indicated that Moussaoui looked to be highly interested in the airplane doors and how they operated, and that Moussaoui was surprised to learn that the doors could not be opened during flight owing to cabin air pressurization.

FBI investigators asked Moussaoui’s roommate, a 21-year-old Yemeni citizen whose family lived in Saudi Arabia, for permission to search certain baggage in their hotel room that were within his reach while interviewing him. The agents searched numerous bags that Moussaoui’s roommate claimed belonged to him for firearms. The agents uncovered a laptop computer, spiral notebooks, many aviation study materials, a cellular phone, and a small “walkie-talkie” radio in the baggage. The agents did not study these objects any further.

The roommate gave the agents permission to investigate his room and belongings. From the roommate’s belongings, the agents gathered phone numbers, personal address books, credit card and bank information, and a flood of personal documents. The. The following is a condensed version of the data.