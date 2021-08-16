The hijackers discovered that bringing knives and razors onto a plane is simple.

In an August 16 circular (“Disguised Weapons,” IN-2001-12), the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) intelligence branch warned airlines that terrorists could use weapons made from everyday objects to hijack an airplane.

Because the 9/11 hijackers appear to have utilized only knives and razors, which were legal to carry at the time, the circular had no meaningful influence on airport security. The knives and razors were needed because, as flight attendants and passengers said in phone conversations from the fateful planes, those who protested in First Class were stabbed and sliced when the plane crew became overwhelmed.

In December 1999, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed began testing with taking knives and razor blades (often referred to as box cutters) aboard flights, with Walid bin Attash (also known as “Khallad”) carrying a razor knife on a flight from Pakistan to Malaysia on a casing flight. Khallad, one of KSM’s closest pals, then put airline security procedures to the test on flights from the United States to Malaysia, Bangkok, and Hong Kong. He smuggled a knife onboard again in January 2000 when accompanying Khalid al-Mihdhar and Nawaf al-Hazmi (the San Diego couple) to Malaysia.

KSM and Mohammed Atta were later briefed on Khallad’s experiences. On his way back to the United States from a meeting with Ramzi Bin al-Shibh in Spain on July 8th, Atta bought two Victorinox Swiss Army knives at the Zurich airport and brought them on board the plane and into the United States.

After 9/11, the FBI was able to verify through a detailed study of financial records that terrorists on each flight purchased at least seven knives. On August 13, Marwan al-Shehhi (pilot of United Airlines Flight 175 that crashed into the World Trade Center's South Tower) bought two short-bladed knives from Sports Authority in Boynton Beach, Florida: a Cliphanger Viper and an Imperial Tradesman Dual Edge. At Wal-Mart in Boynton, Fayez Banihammad and Hamza al Ghamdi ("muscle" males on the same aircraft) purchased a Stanley two-piece snap knife set (a form of multi-tool) and a Leatherman Wave multi-tool.