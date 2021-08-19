The hijackers debated whether or not to attack only one WTC tower and instead target the White House.

On August 19, Mohammed Atta in the United States and Ramzi bin al-Shibh in Berlin discussed potential attack targets. In his interrogations and debriefings at Guantanamo, Bin al-Shibh mentioned the conversation, and Donald Rumsfeld stated in his memoir, “Known and Unknown,” that the two conversed “in a code in which they appeared to be students chatting about various academic subjects.”

“Architecture” refers to the World Trade Center, “arts” to the Pentagon, “law” to the United States Capitol building, and “politics” to the White House, according to Rumsfeld.

Al Qaeda leadership wanted the terrorists to hit one political, one military, and one financial target from the start, in 1999, when the Hamburg four were assigned to carry out the planes operation. Those three were originally designated as the White House, the Pentagon, and the World Trade Center in Afghanistan. Osama bin Laden told Atta that the US Capitol dome was the center of American support for Israel and that he personally wanted it targeted.

As Khalid Sheikh Mohammed would subsequently tell the CIA, Atta was ultimately responsible for the choice, which he made based on the situation on the ground. It would be able to hit all four targets at once with four pilots. In the United States, Atta and Marwan al-Shehhi toured the World Trade Center and Washington, DC, even taking a tour of the Pentagon. Atta believed that the White House would be the most challenging target since it was smaller than he had anticipated and was sandwiched between two larger structures (the Treasury Department and the Eisenhower Old Executive Office Building). The other targets, on the other hand, were big and open.

According to KSM’s account and FBI agents who recreated the events leading up to 9/11, Atta and Marwan al-Shehhi determined at some point that they wanted to die together, and that they would hit both buildings almost simultaneously, followed by the Washington targets in rapid succession. Hani Hanjour, flying out of Dulles International Airport, would hit the Pentagon, as would Ziad Jarrah, flying out of Dulles International Airport. This is a condensed version of the information.