The Hidden Meaning Behind the Players’ Outfits in the ‘Squid Game’ Tracksuit

Squid Game, the absorbing Netflix K-drama set to become the streaming service’s most popular program of all time, has captivated people across the world with its engrossing plot and striking character attire, many of which have inspired Halloween costume ideas.

In the mystery thriller, 456 cash-strapped people compete in a series of six games for a chance to earn 46.5 billion Korean won (about $38.4 million), with the losers of each game facing death.

All of the contestants wear the same evergreen tracksuits, with their player numbers being the only thing that distinguishes them. They also wear white slip-on sneakers and white t-shirts with their participant numbers emblazoned across the chest.

The tracksuits remind Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk of the green gym uniform he wore in elementary school, he told South Korea’s Joongang Ilbo on September 28.

The game’s employees wear hot pink full-body hooded jumpsuits and a black mask with a triangle, circle, or square sign on it.

During the development of the look with his costume director, Hwang found photographs of industrial employees that inspired the staff uniforms. Hwang stated that he had intended for them to wear boy scout uniforms.

According to Cine21, a South Korean cinema magazine, the similarity of the looks is meant to signify the erasure of uniqueness and personality.

“We paid attention to the clash of colors because both groups [the players and the staff]wore team uniforms,” director Hwang told Cine21 at the time.

Both of the bright and joyful color selections were made with the purpose of invoking childhood memories, such as scenes from a park sports day. The contrast between the players’ and staff’s clothing is akin to that “between school children playing in different activities on a sports day at an amusement park and the park guides,” according to Hwang.

The workers’ “soft, pleasant, and innocent-looking” pink color was chosen to contrast with the grim, brutal nature of their employment, which involves killing anyone who has been eliminated from the competition and putting their remains in a casket and burning them.

The Front Man's all-black costume is another outfit seen in the series.