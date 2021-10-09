The ‘hidden gem’ fish and chips at this Liverpool restaurant ‘has to be tried.’

The “hidden treasure” fish and chips at a Liverpool eatery have been gaining popularity on social media.

Albert’s Schenke, which debuted in the former Hub Alehouse and Kitchen on Hanover Street in 2019, has been impressing locals and tourists alike.

Mission Mars, the team behind award-winning restaurants such as Albert’s Schloss, Rudy’s Neapolitan Pizza, and Gorilla, is behind the eatery.

Albert’s Schenke is a ‘Bier Halle and Cook Haus’ in the city named after Prince Albert, the Anglo-Bavarian prince and husband of Queen Victoria.

And foodies are enthralled.

Liverpool Eats shared a snapshot of the venue’s huge fish and chips on Instagram, which was originally posted by Gi-Ching Kwok of @liverbirds.eat, calling it a “hidden gem” on the menu.

@liverpool eats captioned the photo with: “THE BEST WINTER GRUB As the weather turns colder, our appetites yearn for something hearty and flavorful.

“There’s nothing a Fish & Chips can’t fix for @albertsschenke. A secret gem on their menu that needs to be tried as soon as possible.

“@liverbirds.eat appears to agree as well. Thank you for tagging me.” The photo received nearly 500 likes and a slew of comments from foodies eager to try it among the page’s 34k followers.

Among the “”If this doesn’t make you want fish and chips, we don’t know what will.” Gi-Ching Kwok remarked of the “boss” fish and chips: “If this doesn’t make you want fish and chips, we don’t know what will.”

“Everything is of the highest quality, and it was delicious, with a large portion! I was able to post this because I couldn’t believe how many chips there were “..

One user stated in a comment on one of the posts: “This appears to be fantastic! I’ve been craving fish and chips for a while now!” “That fish is huge,” commented another, adding a laughing emoji.

“Wowwww,” said a third, while a fourth added, amid a stream of heart-eye emojis, “That’s so crispy.”

“Ohhhh this looks,” said another foodie.

