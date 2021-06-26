The hidden cave is around a half-hour drive from Liverpool.

Urban explorers have built a cult reputation for a cave in a rural part of West Lancashire.

The Dragon’s Eye cave, an abandoned mine shaft, was a mystery only a few explorers and locals knew about.

Only a few urban explorers who have revealed the exact co-ordination locations between themselves – and the residents who keep a close eye over the region – know where it is in Upholland.

An intriguing feature known as the “dragon’s eye” may be seen in the cave’s center, which is supposed to be constructed from an old mine shaft.

The eye, formed by a pattern in the rock, appears spherical when the light catches it in just the right manner, evoking images from a J.R.R. Tolkien story.

Last year, an Urban Explorer from Merseyside visited the cave, only to discover that finding the eye was difficult.

“We almost missed it,” the adventurer, who preferred to remain nameless, told Lancashire Live.

“It’s thought to be the location of the roof collapse. You enter through a floor window. You must crawl through, and there is a downward slope. It used to be a mine, I believe.

“When you go down there, there are a lot of caverns and caves to explore. At first, we didn’t notice the dragon’s eye.

“It’s created by a clever camera angle and lighting to get it to look like that. You have to light it up and stand in a certain position.”

Dan Dixon, another urban explorer and creator of well known YouTube channel ‘exploring with fighters’, managed to visit the dragon’s eye twice last year.

Despite having travelled the world searching for abandoned locations, Dan claimed that the dragon’s eye was one of the best places he’s ever visited, just a stone’s throw away from where he lives.

“It’s in my top three. I’ve been to battleship island in Japan, which is the holy grail of all abandoned explorers. I’ve stayed the night in Dracula’s castle, I’ve been to all these places, Romania, Italy…

“I’ve been traveling the world since 2017 searching for places like this, and when I’ve got. Summary ends.