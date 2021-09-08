The heroin dealer professed to be purchasing ‘in quantity’ for his mother.

A heroin dealer in possession of over £1,000 in the substance claimed it was for his mother.

Mark Morgan was apprehended with 14 wraps of heroin and told police that he had purchased it in bulk and was bringing it to her house.

Officers later recovered 27 more wraps of heroin and nearly £1,400 in cash at his home.

The father of the woman who was body slammed to the ground walks free.

Morgan was stopped while driving a Skoda in Kensington on November 21, 2020, according to Chris Taylor, prosecuting at Liverpool Crown Court.

Officers observed a “strong odour of cannabis” and Morgan dropped objects to the floor while his hands were on the steering wheel, according to him.

Mr Taylor verified the seizure of 14 wraps of heroin, which Morgan claimed he had purchased for his mother.

In addition to the 14 wraps already recovered, police discovered 27 more wraps of cocaine at his house, totaling 17.31 grams.

Each wrap was worth between £20 and £30, bringing the total value to between £820 and £1,230.

Mr Taylor added that there were two tiny packages of cannabis for Morgan’s personal use, as well as £1,485 in cash.

Morgan claimed in a police interview that his mother had been hooked to heroin his entire life and that his father had died from heroin overdose in 2017.

He claimed that his mother had COPD and “couldn’t go out,” and that he had gone out to acquire heroin in quantity for her to prevent her from getting it from “random individuals on the street.”

Morgan no longer stands by this account, according to Mr Taylor.

Morgan has a prior conviction for drug driving, which occurred on December 19 of last year, according to the court.

Mr Taylor stated that he had been pulled over and tested positive for marijuana.

Ken Heckle, the defense attorney, stated that he had an excellent reputation before to his incarceration and at the time of the offense.

Mr Heckle described Morgan as “remorseful” and claimed he was “in a very deep and dark place” at the time.

Morgan, he added, does not have a Class A drug addiction.

Mr. Heckle stated that he was a diligent worker who had. “The summary has come to an end.”