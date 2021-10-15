The hero who rescued the victim struck the rapist and held him in a chokehold.

A hero put a rapist in a chokehold and punched him in the face to stop him from committing a heinous crime.

On a night out in Southport, Steven Lequesne, 23, “preyed” on a lone defenseless woman.

The victim was caught on camera kicking Lequesne and attempting to fight him off as he raped her in the bushes.

However, when passer-by Christopher Fletcher heard the woman scream “no,” he hurried to stop the “brutal and horrifying attack,” according to a judge.

Matthew Corbett-Jones, the recorder, said: “Her agony came to an end only when a gallant member of the public came to her rescue.

“In confronting you and alerting the police, Christopher Fletcher shown all of the characteristics of a brave, decent, and upstanding member of the community.

“Your actions that night demonstrated to me that you are an opportunistic and highly predatory individual.”

Lequesne, of no fixed address but formerly of Tuebrook, allegedly raped his victim outside Napthens Solicitors on Hoghton Street this summer, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

The victim had been drinking earlier that night at the Metropole Hotel on Portland Street, according to prosecutor Robert Wyn Jones.

About the pub closed, the woman and Lequesne spent some time together there before strolling through Southport train station after 1am.

Mr. Wyn Jones expressed his thoughts as follows: “She’s plainly inebriated. She is stumbling since she is not wearing any shoes.” In court, he produced a CCTV film of a “altercation” between them and her attempting to flee.

“She runs off to the left, and he pursues her,” the prosecutor added.

“She is fighting him off and is pulled backwards to the ground,” he remarked during a getting together.

When she stood up, the CCTV cameras of Napthens Solicitors caught him attacking her in the bushes of a parking park.

Mr Wyn Jones said Lequesne “examined her” while using the light from his phone, but he didn’t play this part of the video.

She pushed him away, but “she lay on the ground, kicking out at him” as she “laid on the ground, kicking out at him.”

When a police car went by, Lequesne “ducked down behind the bushes,” but the woman kicked him repeatedly, so he pinned her down and raped her.

Mr Fletcher passed by and noticed Lequesne rapping, according to Mr Wyn Jones. “The summary has come to an end.”