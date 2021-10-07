The ‘hero’ father, who’made everything magical,’ died unexpectedly.

An inquest heard that a “hero” father who was “an intelligent family man” died after choking on his own vomit.

Stephen Craig, 46, died at an address on College Road in Crosby on January 11, 2016.

Before his death, the six-year-old granddad, who was from the Norris Green neighborhood of the city, had ingested booze and prescription medicines.

Mr Craig was one and a half times over the legal driving limit for alcohol at the time of his death, according to toxicology reports, and the levels of prescription drugs in his system were “consistent with therapeutic levels.”At an inquest held at Bootle Town Hall today, coroner Simon Holder said: “On the evidence the cause of death was immediate aspiration of gastric contents.”

The father of the acquaintance Mr Craig was staying with attempted CPR and phoned an ambulance, but Mr Craig was pronounced dead by a paramedic when they arrived.

Mr Craig’s daughter Lisa Craig paid tribute to her father, saying that he “loved Norris Green with a passion” and “always made her feel safe.” “He was my hero. I had the best childhood. He made everything magical. He helped build my confidence and made me the person I am today,” she said.

“I am satisfied there was no failure [on the ]of Mersey Care community mental health,” Mr Holder continued. “Summary ends.”