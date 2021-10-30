The heinous crimes of Merseyside’s last executed man and wife.

HM Jail Liverpool, now a category B/C men’s prison, was originally a location where convicts were sentenced to death for their heinous crimes.

The jail, originally known as Walton Gaol, was built between 1848 and 1855 to replace the Kirkdale House of Correction as Liverpool’s major center of executions.

Everyone at Walton was hanged for murder, which involved an executioner placing a white hood over the condemned’s head, then the noose, and the convicted killer being ‘dropped’ when the hangman pulled the lever that opened the trap doors.

Here, we look back at the last man and woman executed in Merseyside, as well as the offences that led to their deaths.

The last execution in the United Kingdom, according to Peter Allen.

For his role in the murder of van driver John Alan West, Peter Allen, 21, was condemned to death at Walton Prison.

On Thursday, August 13, 1964, Peter Anthony Allen and co-convicted Gwynne Owen Evans were about to become the final persons to be killed in the United States, despite the fact that no one knew it at the time.

Allen, 21, from Wallasey, and Evans, 24, from Maryport, in Cumbria, were hanged at Liverpool’s Walton Prison and Manchester’s Strangeways at the same time.

Allen, a father of two young sons, struggled to find work, and his assassination of John Alan West was part of a botched heist by Allen and Evans.

In the early hours of April 7, 1964, John Alan West, 53, was stabbed in the heart with an iron bar at his Workington home.

The Washington Newsday reported in 2014 that a raincoat was left at the victim’s home with a medallion written “GO Evans July 1961” in one of the pockets.

A slip of paper with the name Norma O'Brien and a Liverpool address was also found. Norma, a factory worker, told police that she met a man named 'Ginger' the previous year while staying with her sister and brother-in-law in Preston.