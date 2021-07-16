The heatwave warning issued by the Met Office and Public Health England in July

As a heatwave sweeps the UK this weekend, Public Health England and the Met Office have issued urgent health warnings.

Temperatures in Liverpool are expected to reach highs of 25°C, but meteorologists predict that it could feel as hot as 32°C in some areas.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are all expected to be scorching hot, with Merseyside bathed in sunshine.

The end of the July heatwave is predicted by the Met Office.

While many may appreciate the warmer weather, Public Health England officials are advising Brits to be cautious and health-conscious as the weather heats up, according to Birmingham Live.

PHE’s scientific and technical director, Dr Owen Landeg, said: “Much of the advice for beating the heat is simple sense, and many people look forward to periods of warmer weather.

“Summer heat, on the other hand, can pose serious health hazards to some people, including the elderly, those with underlying health concerns, and young children.

“That’s why we’re advising everyone to keep an eye on anyone they know who could be in danger.

“It’s also important to remember to take practical steps to keep homes cool during the day, since this can help you sleep better at night and allow your body to recuperate from the heat.”

Will Lang, the Met Office’s head of civil contingencies, said: “Temperatures are expected to rise over most of the UK this weekend, hitting heatwave thresholds across the bulk of England.

“High temperatures will be a staple of the forecast until Tuesday, when cooler weather arrives, bringing an end to the heatwave.”