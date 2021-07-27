The heatwave is expected to end this week, according to the Met Office and BBC Weather.

After a week of 30°C temperatures, cooler weather will replace the UK’s recent heatwave.

The unpredictable weather is predicted to continue early next week, with more persistent rain expected across much of the UK, according to forecasters.

Up until midnight on Thursday, the Met Office had issued an amber warning for extreme heat in England.

The Met Office has issued a devastating report on the August heatwave.

On Tuesday, the country experienced its hottest day of the year, with 32.2 degrees recorded at Heathrow Airport in west London.

“[Today] is a dry start with plenty of early sunshine,” the Met Office prediction for the North West said. Patchy cloud forms throughout the day, allowing for bright periods but also bringing the threat of a few heavy showers.

“Last rays of sunshine for the majority as showers fade throughout the evening.

“Dry overnight with clear spells, with the longest in the north, allowing a few fog patches to emerge.

“On Tuesday, it will be somewhat dry, with the fog clearing quickly.

“Throughout the day, expect widespread and often heavy showers, with a chance of hail and thunder. It’s cloudier and cooler today than it was on Monday.

“On Wednesday, expect more heavy and potentially thunderous showers. On Thursday and Friday, there will be fewer rains, but some could be heavy. It’s been cooler all day, and it’s been a little windy at times.”

“Any early cloud or patchy mist will swiftly melt away today, and it will turn rather sunny,” the BBC noted.

“The day will be pleasant and sunny, but there will be some afternoon showers in certain areas. These will be heavily weighted in the local area.

“Tomorrow is going to be a lot more tumultuous day. The morning will be cloudy, with rain showers in some areas. There will be a mix of sunlight and heavy, thundery thunderstorms in the afternoon.

“Wednesday will be unsettled due to a low pressure system centered to the north.

“There will be some bright spells, but heavy showers will develop often throughout the day, with thunder rumbles expected.

“Thursday could turn quite breezy with a mix of sunny spells and scattered heavy showers. Friday will be very windy, but it should be less rainy.”