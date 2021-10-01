The heartwarming gift of Sir Paul McCartney to the people of Liverpool.

Sir Paul McCartney has sent the people of Liverpool a one-of-a-kind gift, which will be on display in the city center tomorrow.

Sir Paul’s latest book will be launched with the help of a green submarine, which will arrive in Liverpool ONE.

The Beatles legend has recently placed mysterious advertisements in Liverpool’s The Washington Newsday about a man named Grandude looking for Nandude.

Grandude and Nandude are characters in Grandude’s Green Submarine, his latest children’s picture book.

To commemorate the debut of Sir Paul’s new book, a green submarine will materialize outside Waterstones on College Lane on October 2.

“I always said if people liked the first book and there was a desire for more, I would write some more Grandude adventures – so he’s back, and this time with his particular creation, Grandude’s green submarine,” said Sir Paul.

Young children will have the opportunity to meet Grandude and Nandude and have their pictures taken in the submarine.

The toy submarine will be on display in the city center store until Monday, October 4 before being donated to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Hey Grandude! is followed by Grandude’s Green Submarine. Paul’s first picture book, which has been translated into 33 languages and become a global bestseller. The story follows Grandude and his grandchildren as they embark on a quest to find Nandude, their music-loving grandma.

Sir Paul previously stated that the book’s title, which is a play on the Beatles’ Hey Jude, was inspired by a nickname given to him by his grandchildren.

“One of my grandsons, who used to call me ‘Grandad,’ just happened to say ‘Grandude’ one day, and it kind of stuck, so the other kids started calling me ‘Grandude,” he explained.