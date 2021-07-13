The hearts of This Morning viewers were grabbed by a young kid who penned an inspirational message to Marcus Rashford.

The “wonderful person” who penned an uplifting message to Marcus Rashford wowed This Morning viewers.

Dexter Rosier, 9, visited the show with his mother from their Reading home to discuss the response to his heartwarming message that was shared on Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney’s social media platforms.

Rashford missed a chance for England in the dramatic Euro 2020 final penalty shootout, prompting Dexter to send him a heartfelt handwritten note.

“I hope you won’t be sad for long because you are such a good person,” the letter said.

“You encouraged me to aid the less fortunate last year.” Then, last night, you reminded me to be brave at all times.

“I’m proud of you; you’ll always be a hero in my eyes.”

Following the penalty miss, Rashford was exposed to racial insults, and Dexter stated that he wanted to send him something that would make him happy.

“Well, I always thought he was an incredible person, and I’ve always admired him,” he explained. He seemed upset when he took that penalty and missed it, and I wanted to cheer him up.

“I really didn’t appreciate all the negative comments, so I wanted to design something that would make him happy.”

Samantha, Dexter’s mother, expressed her pride in her son, who was inspired by Rashford’s charitable work last year to do some fundraising of his own.

“He is incredible,” she stated. It’s extremely impressive how mature, empathic, and understanding he demonstrates for someone so young.

“Dexter went out and bought lunchbox goods for a local food bank that helps youngsters with packed lunches during the school holidays with his own pocket money.”

Samantha also mentioned how Dexter ran a marathon in seven days and raised £3,000 for a local NHS hospital.

Susanna Reid and Ranvir Singh of Good Morning Britain were moved to tears by his sweet message, and he has now grabbed the hearts of fans online, who praised him on Twitter.

Dexter’s sweet and genuine remarks to his hero Marcus Rashford, according to Jodi (@Jodi Rushworth). #ThisMorning What a wonderful little boy”

Sohail. The summary comes to a close.