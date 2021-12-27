The health secretary affirms that no further covid restrictions will be implemented before the New Year.

New Year’s plans can still go forward, according to Sajid Javid, because no more coronavirus restrictions would be implemented in England until then.

Mr Javid, on the other hand, advised that individuals “be careful” and perform a lateral flow test before attending events.

The announcement comes as Boris Johnson receives the most recent covid data as he considers imposing a “circuit breaker” lockdown on England to stop the spread of the Omicron coronavirus type.

“We look at the statistics on a daily basis,” Mr Javid added, “and that hasn’t altered during the Christmas holiday.”

“However, no further actions will be taken before the new year.” People should, of course, exercise caution as we approach the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“If that makes sense, do a lateral flow test, celebrate outside if you can, and have some ventilation if you can.”

“Please be cautious, and we’ll assess whether we need to take any additional measures once the new year arrives, but nothing else until then, at least.”

According to the latest numbers, England recorded a record number of new Covid-19 cases on December 25.

On Christmas Day, there were a whopping 113,628 new cases, as people tested before interacting with friends and family.

On Boxing Day, there were 103,558 new cases, and on December 27, there were 98,515 new cases.