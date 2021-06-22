The headmaster encouraged students not to be concerned about the hepatitis diagnosis, which was confirmed by a blood test.

According to an inquiry, a guy whose school was involved in the infected blood scandal stated his former headmaster advised students “not to worry” when they were told they had contracted hepatitis from haemophilia treatments.

Nicholas Sainsbury, 57, testified electronically to the Infected Blood Inquiry on the second day of the hearing this week, which is focused on haemophilic students who got treatment for the illness while attending Lord Mayor Treloar College in Hampshire in the 1970s and 1980s.

It was then discovered that the haemophilic pupils had been treated for their disease with HIV- and hepatitis-infected blood products.

‘Don’t worry, there are two varieties of hepatitis: the fatal, serious type and the non-fatal, mild one,’ added the headmaster. There’s no need to be concerned because you’re the moderate sort.’

On Tuesday, Mr Sainsbury told the inquiry what transpired during a Hepatitis B outbreak at the school in the fall term of 1975, when roughly 16 boys were diagnosed.

“The only information we ever received was when the headmaster stood up during mealtime and said, ‘I realize some of you are concerned about this hepatitis that has been going around,’” he added.

“He said, ‘Don’t worry, there are two varieties of hepatitis: the fatal, serious variety, and the non-fatal, moderate type.’ There’s no need to be concerned because you’re the moderate sort.’ And that was the extent of our knowledge.”

He went on to say that the school’s reaction to the boys who were diagnosed was “disturbing,” claiming that they were told to bring their plates and crockery back to the canteen staff and were tagged with red spots to distinguish them from the other students.

He answered, “I just thought that was disgusting.” “It was never discussed again.”

Mr. Sainsbury, who has HIV and Hepatitis B and C, began attending the school when he was 11 years old and departed in 1980. He was initially treated with cryoprecipitate and plasma before enrolling in school, where he began receiving Hemofil, Lister, and Factor VIII treatments. (This is a brief piece.)