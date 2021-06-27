The headline gives it away, but one out of every ten Poundland items is no longer £1.

Poundland has disclosed that one out of every ten products on sale in stores is no longer priced at £1.

Despite the Covid epidemic, sales have continued to climb in the past six months, and the release of chilled and frozen meals is attracting customers, according to the firm behind the brand.

Pepco, the parent company of Poundland, said it had found success with new apparel lines offered at 300 of its larger stores, as well as increasing sales of higher-profit-margin items.

The news comes as the company announced that it has slashed rents by roughly 50% in 44 locations and plans to cut prices in another 211 outlets during the next two years.

Poundland and its European equivalent Dealz reported a 1.4 percent gain in like-for-like sales in the six months to the end of March compared to the same period the previous year.

Despite CEOs’ claims that stores that remained open as “vital” retailers were heavily hurt by the different pandemic limitations, this happened.

Customers avoided its stores because they were often located in covered shopping malls or busy high-street areas where the danger of infection was thought to be higher, according to the business.

However, executives are optimistic about the future, pointing out that the introduction of frozen food in 50 locations, which followed an agreement with Fultons Frozen Food last October, is going well.

Its frozen food selection is currently accessible in 129 stores, with plans to expand to 700 in the next two years.

Customers had stored up on lower margin products the previous year, which boosted profit margins by 60 basis points, according to executives.

In the short term, we expect the environment in which we operate to remain fluid and complex.

Poundland presently has 917 locations in the UK and Ireland, with 300 larger stores carrying its Pep&Co clothing lines.

Pepco, the parent firm, recently listed on the Warsaw stock exchange, reported a 4.4 percent increase in total revenues to two billion dollars. (This is a brief piece.)