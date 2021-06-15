The head of the health and safety department was “unaware” of the report criticising the Grenfell smoke vents.

According to the inquiry into the 2017 disaster, residents of Grenfell Tower were unaware that a smoke ventilation system had been condemned.

A garbage fire in the 24-story block of apartments in April 2010 revealed some issues with the automatic opening vents (AOVs), and four years later, the London Fire Brigade issued a deficiency notice claiming that almost a quarter of the vents in some portions of the building were not operating.

Janice Wray, then-health and safety manager for the now-defunct Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (TMO), said the 2014 letter came as a “surprise” to her because she was previously unaware of the concerns.

She said she pushed for the work to be done, but when she learned of the delays in plans to improve the system, she told a colleague, “Let’s hope our luck holds and there are no fires in the meanwhile.”

A new system was installed in 2016, but it wasn’t inspected for the first time until eight months later, according to Ms Wray.

The west London fire, which occurred four years ago on Monday, claimed the lives of 72 individuals.

Ms Wray spoke at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry on Tuesday, denying that she was aware of the magnitude of the concerns with the AOV system raised in a study by maintenance engineers RGE in August 2011, simply that it was obsolete and needed to be replaced.

The following caution was written and underlined in strong, capital letters in a part of the report shown to the inquiry: “We cannot guarantee conformance with fire regulation.”

It went on to say that the actuation systems were “unfit for purpose” and that they needed to be replaced.

“The occupants were living in a building with an AOV that had effectively been condemned as non-compliant by the maintenance engineers, but (residents) were living there in ignorance,” said Richard Millett QC, the inquiry’s lead counsel.

“I can’t argue with that,” Ms Wray said.

“However, I couldn’t have offered it because I didn’t have that information” (to the tenants).

“RGE claimed it couldn’t be trusted, therefore it is. (This is a brief piece.)