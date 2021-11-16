The head of the Chicago Police Union is retiring, citing the ‘Farce’ of the COVID Disciplinary Hearing.

On Tuesday, John Catanzara, president of Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7, formally submitted his papers for retirement, stating that he would rather retire and quit the force than face a “farce” of a COVID disciplinary trial.

Catanzara, the president of Chicago’s largest police union, announced he will stay on as president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 and will run for mayor against incumbent Lori Lightfoot.

Catanzara is currently facing a Chicago Police Board hearing over alleged acts and online statements he made, including equating the city’s vaccine mandate to Nazi Germany, calling Muslims “savages (who) deserve a bullet,” and wearing a police uniform to promote former President Donald Trump.

Catanzara claimed he didn’t feel he’d get a fair hearing and would be dismissed as a result of the hearings, as Police Superintendent David Brown suggested, but instead resigned because he didn’t want to give Lightfoot that satisfaction.

“I’ll be vindicated in 2023 when I order her to get out of my office and hand over the keys,” he told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Catanzara and Lightfoot have feuded over a number of matters, the most recent of which was Catanzara’s request that his officers disobey Lightfoot’s order that they inform the department of their COVID-19 immunization status.

Catanzara added “Let’s go Brandon” in the remarks area of a personnel action request confirming his retirement, according to records provided online by WGN-TV. Catanzara is a strong admirer of former President Donald Trump, and the term “Brandon” has become a slang term for a vulgarity directed towards Vice President Joe Biden in right-wing circles.

According to union statutes, retired officers collecting pensions can occupy elected posts in the union, including the one that Catanzara, 53, now holds. Catanzara’s lawyer, Tim Grace, stated that a felony conviction could threaten his pension, but that he can collect it by retiring, and that he could even collect it if the disciplinary procedure had continued and Catanzara had been fired.

Catanzara has 27 years of experience as a police officer. He was given a three-year term. This is a condensed version of the information.