The head of Liverpool’s public schools provides an update on covid testing and isolation.

Prior to the start of the new school year, Liverpool’s schools director and the city’s public health director wrote to parents with an important Covid update.

Thousands of children and teenagers are expected to return to school this week, raising fears that the illness will spread rapidly.

People under the age of 18 years and six months – or those who have been fully vaccinated – are no longer legally obligated to self-isolate if they are a close contact of someone who tests positive for Covid, according to government rules implemented on August 16.

Rather, such individuals will be encouraged to have a PCR test.

“Regardless of age or vaccination status, anyone who develops any of the three main Covid-19 symptoms – new continuous cough, fever, and/or loss of or change in taste or smell – must get a PCR test as soon as possible and isolate until a diagnosis is made,” Liverpool Council Director of Children’s Services and Public Health Director Matt Ashton wrote to parents ahead of the new term to outline the new policies. People who have a positive PCR test must isolate as usual.”

Vaccinations are now accessible to those aged 16 and up, as well as in certain other conditions, according to the letter, which also states, “This may change, and if so, we will be in touch.”

In addition, immunization rates in Liverpool are much lower than the national norm, according to the letter.

Currently, 88 percent of eligible UK people have got their first jab, while 77 percent have had both, with 69 percent and 57 percent in Liverpool, respectively.

“We urgently encourage all eligible Liverpool residents to come forward for their first and second doses of the vaccine to avoid new limits being imposed on the city,” the letter says.

“If your child develops any of the key symptoms, you must arrange for them to have a PCR test as soon as possible,” it says, addressing parents and carers directly.

“Your youngster should immediately self-isolate and stop going to school.

“Please call the school to advise us that your child is experiencing Covid-19 symptoms and that you are awaiting a test.”

