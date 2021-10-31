The head of an emotional care facility begs for assistance as the system is on the verge of collapsing.

An emotional video was published by the owner of a care company as she warned the social care system is on the verge of collapsing.

Suzanne Janvier, the owner and manager of Apollo Care, a domiciliary care firm situated in Bebington, Wirral, published the video on Youtube.

The organization provides care with the goal of allowing people to stay in their homes as long as feasible.

Suzanne and her colleagues have had a difficult 18 months, as has any healthcare organization, but as everyone working in social care knows, the problems go back much longer than the arrival of Covid-19 on our shores.

Suzanne is emotional and frustrated in the video as she reacts to an announcement made in September by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Sajid Javid aimed at “fixing the crisis in social care,” which will result in millions of people, employers, and employees paying an additional 1.25 percent in National Insurance starting in April.

Following that announcement, it became evident that only a small portion of the £36 billion raised in the move would be spent on social care, with the remainder being used to alleviate backlogs in the NHS.

A lower portion of the ringfenced funds for social care will be spent on workforces, training, and council services.

Suzanne’s emotions boil over just a few minutes into her video as she outlines the catastrophe that her company, her employees, and the industry as a whole are experiencing.

She claims: “I’m not sure if you can tell by my appearance, but I’m furious over the social-care pronouncements that were made today.

“We’ve been struggling to find someone to work for us for the past two years, and it feels like an eternity.

“We are a little firm that pays a good wage to our employees, but we would want to pay more; it is a constant effort and a constant battle to find people to work for us.

“We are so generous, so kind, and the folks we care for are so grateful for what we do.”

