The hazards of a common Christmas present ‘hiding place’ have been issued.

People have been warned about the perils of a typical Christmas present hiding spot.

It can be tough to locate sufficient storage space to guarantee gifts stay hidden when we stock up on gifts for loved ones in the run-up to the big day.

Some people may be tempted to leave their Christmas shopping in the car before wrapping presents, but insurance experts warn that this might be a pricey mistake, according to Wales Online.

“We’ve all been there,” GoCompare’s Ryan Fulthrope stated. You’ve gone shopping and the person you bought for is at home, so you put the gifts in the boot and wait until the coast is clear to get them out.” Experts in auto and home insurance advise against it because pricey gifts may not always be protected if your car is broken into or stolen.

“Of course, we always urge that you do not keep expensive gifts in the back of the car – even if you are hiding them from your loved ones – because there are various exceptions in both car and home insurance policies that mean you may not always be insured,” Mr Fulthorpe says.

When GoCompare looked into when people would be insured, they discovered that 306 of the 327 standard comprehensive auto insurance packages examined would cover personal belongings as standard.

This was done, however, with varied degrees of financial protection. When there is a financial limit, 43 plans would cover personal belongings worth £400 or more, 98 policies would cover £250 to £399, 109 policies would cover £150 to £250, and 56 policies would cover less than £150 if they were stolen.

This would change if your windscreen or windows were destroyed in the process, as GoCompare discovered that 306 regular car insurance policies cover windscreens as standard, with an extra 13 policies covering smashed side windows in a theft.

If you’re giving a more expensive gift, check to see if it’s covered by home contents insurance.

When GoCompare looked at home contents insurance, it discovered that some policies would cover personal belongings in a car for up to. “The summary has come to an end.”