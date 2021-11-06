The ‘hazardous’ shopping center should be ‘flattened and reconstructed,’ according to the petition.

An iconic Merseyside shopping area has been “knocked down and rebuilt,” according to locals.

The calls came as it was revealed that The Strand shopping centre will lose £3.6 million over the next three years.

Between April 2020 and March 2021, the council-owned shopping centre lost £2.7 million, adding to the strain on Sefton Council’s resources caused by the epidemic.

Many people will have driven past the Queens Drive residence. Sefton bought the faltering shopping mall in 2017, ushering in “a new era” for Bootle by returning it to local hands for the first time in years.

However, while The Strand made the council £1 million in its first year, profits dropped dramatically in successive years, reaching just £30,000 the year before the epidemic.

According to figures presented to Sefton’s cabinet this week, The Strand will lose £3.6 million over the next three years.

The public has had its say on the center’s demise.

One guy said in a local neighborhood group: “It’s time to flatten it out. It is always empty. This is a depressing location. Year after year, I’ve been losing money. For actual shopping, people go to town, Cheshire Oaks, and Trafford Centre. Half of the stores are closed.” Someone even went so far as to describe it as “hazardous.” They stated: “When it rains, it’s unsafe in there because they only have so many buckets to capture all of the water that comes in, so there are always puddles that you don’t see. Today it wasn’t simply leaking; it was dripping like taps. This entire region had been inundated. If someone fell and filed a claim, the losses would be far higher.” Another person who makes use of it is adamant about using it or losing it. They explained: “I make use of it. There are numerous stores. I obtain what I can’t get in the Strand somewhere else. However, shop locally wherever possible. The same goes with bars. If you don’t use them, you’ll lose them.” “Sefton Council is conducting a scheduled programme of investment and maintenance for The Strand, which includes work that is addressing these problems,” a representative for Sefton Council said.

“This investment is part of a larger strategy to raise the standard of the center for tenants and users, and to elevate The Strand to the top of the list. “Summary concludes.”