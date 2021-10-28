The Hate Network of Meghan Markle Troll Accounts Profits YouTube.

According to The Washington Newsday, Meghan Markle trolls are making money for YouTube by promoting hatred for her through their videos.

Murky Meg, one of the most popular accounts, with 85,400 followers. A video with over 62,000 views was viewed by The Washington Newsday and featured an advertisement for the human rights organization Amnesty International.

The YouTube channel features over 300 films attacking the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as advertisements for Murky Meg products, such as branded cups, T-shirts, and bags, which range in price from £10 to £15 ($13.75 to $20.63).

Amnesty International told The Washington Newsday that it advertised on YouTube using a package that applied the company’s tightest hateful content restrictions, but that the ad was still shown on Murky Meg’s channel.

“As is standard practice, Amnesty International UK advertises on YouTube using their strongest safety settings, which should automatically preclude ad placement alongside racist or sensational content,” it stated in a statement.

“Amnesty International works against online abuse and urges social media firms to increase their efforts to combat and delete any harmful content,” said the organization.

Meghan described the social media harassment she endured in 2019 as “nearly unsurvivable” on the Teenager Therapy podcast in 2020.

Another account, HG Tudor, has 79,600 subscribers and included advertisements from a law firm and a text-to-speech provider when accessed by The Washington Newsday.

The owner also makes money through a blog that sells one-hour audio consultations for $150 and refers consumers from all over the world.

“Harry’s Wife Part 78.10: The Case of the Stolen Balls (Meghan Markle)” is simply one of several videos available.

A representative from YouTube has been contacted for comment.

Meghan, on the other hand, just recorded herself reading her children’s book The Bench for Brightly Storytime, a YouTube channel with 108,000 members.

The allegations follow the discovery of a network of 83 identities belonging to a concerted hate campaign against Meghan by data research firm Bot Sentinel.

The Washington Newsday was directed to the HG Tudor YouTube channel by founder Christopher Bouzy, who added, “It’s being monetized.”

“I’d be amazed if the core accounts weren’t being monetized in some manner,” he said, “whether they’re being paid to do this or if there’s some other financial incentive behind this.”

“I’m afraid I can’t see these.” This is a condensed version of the information.