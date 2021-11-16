The ‘Hart’ of America: Census data shows that a Missouri town of about 600 people is the closest to the country’s center.

Hartville, Missouri, was named the town closest to the center of the country by the United States Census Bureau on Tuesday.

The bureau announces the new population center once per decade, based on the census data on where people are currently living. According to the Associated Press, Missouri has been the “heart of America” since 1980.

“An aging population, continued economic troubles, and the impact of the pandemic have all contributed to diminish the ability and motive for Americans to move,” according to urban planner Alex Zakrewsky.

According to data from the Census Bureau’s Historical Center of Population, this is likewise the largest southerly migration in history.

Hartville, Missouri Ozarks, in Wright County, is the nearest town to the population center, only 15 miles distant. The population of the town is estimated to be around 600 people, according to the Census Bureau.

The town was founded in the nineteenth century, though much of it was destroyed during the American Civil War’s Battle of Hartville in 1863.

According to WSILTV, the county seat of Hartville will have a celebration next spring to mark its designation as the 2020 population center, which will include the unveiling of a survey monument.

Hartville Mayor Rob Tucker told KSHB in Kansas City that he is pleased that a town with such a big heart may represent the “heart of America.”

Finding the U.S. population center, according to WSILTV, aids surveyors and demographers in determining the population’s direction and speed.

In 1790, when the population center was in Kent County, Maryland, the first calculation of the population center was published. The center has been steadily shifting westward since then.

The 1850-1860 census saw one of the largest shifts, with the center moving 103 miles due to events like the Gold Rush.

As more Americans migrate from the North to the Sun Belt, the trend appears to be shifting southwest as well.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Between 2010 and 2020, the U.S. population center relocated only 11.8 miles (19 kilometers) from Plato, Missouri, which had a population of only 82 in the neighboring county following the 2010 census.

This is the smallest change in distance in American history. It’s also the slowest change in the recent century. This is a condensed version of the information.