‘The hardest man in football,’ according to Vinnie Jones, was a reluctant Liverpool hard man who was turned down by Manchester United and sold by Everton.

Traditional football hardmen are becoming extinct.

In fact, you could argue that they’ve already gone the way of the dodo, in a symptom of the game’s shifting situation in recent years that has gone mostly unnoticed.

Sure, Liverpool has one of the best holding midfielders in the world in Fabinho, while Chelsea has N’Golo Kante, both of whom are virtually like having an additional man when it comes to covering territory and recovering possession.

They’re hardly the kind of people you’d want to run into in a dark alley, though, because they’re always smiling.

That is by no means a criticism of their abilities. They’re both brilliant at what they do, but with TV cameras and VAR following their every action, they’re a long cry from the past hardmen who filled such roles on the pitch.

In actuality, Javier Mascherano is arguably the last’sh**house’ Liverpool has had, but even so, his reputation pales in comparison to some of those who have slammed into bloody tackles before him.

So, where has all the b******* from the Premier League gone?

With the likes of Graeme Souness and Roy Keane a constant reminder of ‘the good old days,’ ruling with an iron fist in a velvet glove in their weekly critiques of modern football when on Sky Sports pundit duty, the latest crop of top-flight stars just don’t have that nasty streak that used to go hand-in-hand with such a role.

Their famed near-assaults on Iosif Rotariu and Alf-Inge Haaland, two of the best midfielders of their respective eras, are suggestive of their lasting influence to the YouTube age.

However, one of Liverpool’s other well-known hardmen has a different story to tell.

There was Steve McMahon vs Vinnie Jones before Keane’s renowned on-pitch duels with Patrick Vieira enthralled viewers.

When he became Kenny Dalglish’s first Reds acquisition on this day in 1985, he was effectively brought in as Souness’ tough-tackling replacement at Anfield, a year after the Scot’s move to Sampdoria.

However, because his Liverpool career ended on Christmas Eve 1991, in the shadow of the Premier League’s first season, his legacy may not be what it could have been. “The summary has come to an end.”