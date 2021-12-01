‘The Handoff,’ a CNN podcast hosted by Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon, has an uncertain future.

Due to Cuomo’s suspension, the future of CNN anchors Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon’s podcast is now uncertain. Outside of work, the two have maintained they are still good friends, and they started a CNN podcast called The Handoff earlier this year in which they discuss their personal lives as well as politics.

The two aired their first podcast program on June 14th, in which they were able to embrace their off-camera close connection while discussing topics. The duo’s most recent podcast, which was broadcast only days before Thanksgiving, explored the problems of family feuds over politics during holiday gatherings.

However, it is unclear whether there will be another episode, as CNN stated on Tuesday that Cuomo and his show, Cuomo’s Prime Time, would be suspended.

After Chris Cuomo was accused of using his clout and media connections to aid his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in forming a defense against sexual misconduct charges, CNN made this decision.

Due of the charges, Andrew Cuomo was obliged to resign, and President Joe Biden and other Democrats pressed him to do so.

The testimony from Andrew Cuomo’s probe was revealed by New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday. According to the transcript, Chris Cuomo used his position at CNN to learn more about the women who had made allegations against his brother.

CNN issued the following comment in response to this: “On Monday, the Attorney General’s office in New York revealed transcripts and evidence that cast new light on Chris Cuomo’s role in his brother’s defense. The documents, which we didn’t have access to until they were made public, raise major concerns.

“Chris broke our standards when he disclosed to us that he had given advise to his brother’s workers, and we publicly acknowledged it. However, we recognized his unique situation and recognized his need to prioritize his family over his profession.

“These documents, on the other hand, indicate that he was more involved in his brother’s efforts than we previously thought. As a result, Chris has been placed on indefinite suspension pending further investigation.” Lemon has supported Chris Cuomo’s character live on air prior to this statement. On Monday, Lemon emphasized how grateful he was to have Chris Cuomo as a buddy. This is a condensed version of the information.