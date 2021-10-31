The Halloween parade in Liverpool has been canceled, but entertainers are dancing in the rain.

Due to the rain, Liverpool’s annual Halloween procession through the city center was canceled.

The Katumba Halloween Carnival was forced to cancel the procession on Sunday, October 31 due to heavy rain.

Despite the cancellation, pop-up performances took place throughout the city, including at Liverpool ONE and in Church Alley under the canopy installation.

Katumba, a drumming and dancing carnival band, and Viva Brasil dancers put on a fantastic show in fancy dress.

Photographer Andy Teebay of The Washington Newsday captured some of the performers’ stunning Halloween costumes and make-up as they made their way down Church Alley.

Katumba didn’t let the rain stop them from bringing Halloween to life in Liverpool tonight, with everything from ghouls and zombies to Skeletons and Angels.

The march through the city center has been canceled for the second year, with the event unable to take place in 2020 due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Katumba, the largest drum band in the North West, usually leads a parade through the city center with over 100 drummers.