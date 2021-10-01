The halftime lineup for Super Bowl LVI has been revealed, with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg among the performers.

The 2017 Super Bowl halftime show will feature performances by five musicians who have a combined total of more than 40 Grammy Awards and 22 No. 1 Billboard albums.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will perform at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show in Los Angeles on February 13, 2022, for a 12-minute set of “unforgettable excellence,” according to the NFL.

30 September 2021 — NFL (@NFL)

The performers have a combined total of 43 Grammy nominations and 22 number one albums.

In a statement, Dr. Dre said, “The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and to do so in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest joys of my career.” Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar both grew up in the city. “I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi, as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, for joining me in what will be a once-in-a-lifetime cultural event.”

According to Adam Harter, PepsiCo’s senior vice president of media, sports, and entertainment, organizers aimed to “blow the roof off the concept of collaboration” in order to push the boundaries of what fans may expect during “the most exhilarating 12 minutes in music.”

“We are thrilled to bring together such an incredible array of talented, record-breaking musicians to put on a performance for the ages,” said Todd Kaplan, Pepsi marketing vice president. “The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show has become a landmark cultural moment, bringing about some of the most iconic performances over the years—from JLo and Shakira to Lady Gaga to The Weeknd—and we are thrilled to bring together such an incredible array of talented, record-breaking musicians to put on

Fans on social media reacted positively to the roster, with some stating that they’ll be tuning in to watch and that they’re anticipating a fantastic night.

