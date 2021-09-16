The Haitian Prime Minister is being pressured to resign over allegations that he was involved in the murder of Mose.

According to the Associated Press, Haiti’s ombudsman-like Office of Citizen Protection is among those calling for Prime Minister Ariel Henry to resign for an alleged involvement to the assassination of former President Jovenel Mose.

Henry recently dismissed authorities, including the former justice minister and Port-au-chief Prince’s prosecutor, who wanted to interrogate him as part of the assassination probe. According to the Associated Press, the prosecutor, Bed-Ford Claude, requested an interview with Henry on Tuesday on two phone calls the prime minister allegedly had with a major suspect just hours after the killing.

Claude had then ordered the court in the case to charge Henry based on the evidence. Henry sacked the prosecutor for an undefined “major administrative flaw,” and Justice Minister Rockefeller Vincent was ousted the next day.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

On Thursday, Haiti’s new justice minister spoke publicly for the first time since taking over from his predecessor, promising to find those responsible for high-profile homicides.

Mose, who was fatally murdered at his home on July 7th, and Monferrier Dorval, the chairman of Port-au-Bar Prince’s Association, were both killed at their homes in August of last year, according to Justice Minister Liszt Quitel.

Quitel also stated that he wants to combat gangs and shorten pre-trial detentions, citing thousands of people who have been held in prison for years without receiving a single hearing.

He stated, “There is no longer any room for distraction or diversion, confusion, or petty infighting.” “The work is enormous.”

In his speech, Quitel only mentioned Mose’s assassination briefly, promising to achieve clarity and harmony between Haiti’s judicial and executive forces.

He stated, “We are living in tough times with compelling requirements for justice and security.”

Quitel is one of three new government officials who took over prominent roles in Haiti this week. Prosecutor Frantz Louis Juste has taken Claude’s place, while Renald Lubérice, the secretary-general of Haiti’s Council of Ministers, quit on Wednesday, stating he couldn’t remain under Henry and accusing him of delaying justice. Josué Pierre Louis took his post.

As the investigation into Mose's assassination proceeds and Haiti prepares for legislative and presidential elections, some are questioning the Tèt Kale party's future in power.