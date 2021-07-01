The Gym Group will seek £31 million to help fund the opening of 40 additional gyms.

As part of its aggressive expansion plan, the low-cost gym operator said it hopes to establish the new locations over the next 18 months.

The impact of Covid-19 on the commercial property market has created a “unique opportunity” to quickly acquire attractive locations on favorable terms, according to the company.

The company announced last month that it had already launched four more locations, bringing its total number of gyms to 187.

The UK’s second-largest gym business said it will utilize the funds to accelerate its expansion rate, which has seen it open between 15 and 20 locations per year in the past.

The capital injection will be funded via the issuance of new shares, with the amount and pricing to be determined later.

The Gym Group said in a letter to investors that since reopening sites in April, trading has “outperformed” expectations.

As of June 28, total membership has risen to 734,000, up from 547,000 in February. It remains, however, below the pre-pandemic level of 794,000 in December 2019.

As more people exercise outside during the summer, the company expects membership levels to remain “stable.”

However, it is projected that membership will grow much more in September and October as more people return to work and universities.