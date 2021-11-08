The gunman who killed 51 people in New Zealand mosques is considering appealing his convictions and sentencing.

According to his lawyer, the gunman who killed 51 people in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, is considering appealing his convictions and his term.

In a report to New Zealand’s chief coroner, lawyer Tony Ellis said that Australian Brenton Tarrant claimed he was subjected to harsh and degrading treatment in jail, causing him to plead guilty under duress.

The 2019 attacks were live-streamed on Facebook by Tarrant, a white supremacist. It was the country’s worst mass murder in modern history, prompting authorities to quickly outlaw the most lethal semi-automatic firearms.

Tarrant pleaded guilty to all charges, including 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder, and one count of terrorism, last year, just before his trial was set to begin. He was given the harshest sentence possible: life in jail without the prospect of parole.

On Monday, the lawyer’s memo was not made publicly available right away. Mr Ellis claimed the gunman had given him permission to speak with only two local media sources, RNZ and Stuff, about the matter.

The coroner’s office did not release a copy of the document right away, instead forwarding demands to Mr Ellis. The coroner’s office, on the other hand, did not dispute the memo’s existence or the media’s portrayal of it.

According to RNZ, Mr Ellis encouraged Tarrant to appeal his sentencing and convictions on the grounds that his rights had been violated, and Tarrant was considering doing so.

Mr Ellis claimed that the gunman spent much of his time in solitary confinement while awaiting his trial and had sufficient access to counsel, information, and material related to his case.

According to RNZ, the gunman informed his lawyer that his treatment in prison had impaired his “desire to carry on” and that he had determined the quickest way out was to plead guilty.

The document was written after Chief Coroner Deborah Marshall’s office started an investigation into the victims’ deaths last month, the latest in a series of investigations into the attacks.

Rosemary Omar, whose 24-year-old son Tariq was killed in the Al Noor mosque shooting, told RNZ that the gunman’s statements were nothing more than him seeking more attention.