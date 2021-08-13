The gunman from Plymouth spent time with his family on an isolated island.

According to reports, the gunman who killed five people in Plymouth on Thursday was a frequent at a rural location in the UK, where he spent time with his family.

After killing five people, including a little kid, Jake Davison was found dead at the scene of a shooting in Plymouth.

Davison spent significant periods of time with his family on the Shetland Islands, according to the Daily Record.

Maxine and his fisherman father Mark are said to have resided on the island in the 1990s, and his older siblings Zoe and Josh were born there as well.

Jake’s family returned to Plymouth, where he was born, but it’s believed he spent time on Shetland with other relatives.

According to a family source, Maxine has a large number of relatives who live in the islands.

“Maxine and her children spent some time on Shetland, and it was well-known that Jake had suffered from mental health issues for most of his life, and he had deteriorated recently, and his mother was imploring the authorities for help, but nobody did a welfare check,” the source claimed.

“She has paid a high price for her actions. The family is heartbroken by what has occurred.”

“Maxine had spent time in Shetland, where her brother and nieces and nephews live,” they continued. We’re all taken aback by Jake’s actions.”