The gun possession charge in the Rittenhouse case has not been dropped, and the judge has again denied the defense’s motion.

Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense team has failed for the second time to persuade the judge to dismiss the 18-year-gun old’s possession allegation.

On the seventh day of Rittenhouse’s trial, Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder refused the defense’s move to dismiss the allegation of minor in possession of a dangerous weapon. The misdemeanor charge has not been dropped.

On the evening of August 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Rittenhouse was charged with the killings of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, as well as the injuries suffered by Gaige Grosskreutz.

First-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and first-degree reckless endangerment are among the other criminal accusations. All accusations against Rittenhouse have been dismissed.

Schoreder upheld the charge of possessing a firearm by a person under the age of 18 on Tuesday.

“Any individual under the age of 18 who possesses or goes armed with a deadly weapon is guilty of a Class A misdemeanor,” according to Wisconsin law.

During the shootings last summer, Rittenhouse was 17 years old and in possession of an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.