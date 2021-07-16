The gun discovered during an undersea search turns out to be a forgery.

During a search of open land near a stream in Kirkby, a replica firearm was discovered.

Following open ground searches in Kirkby on Friday July 16, Merseyside Police officers, assisted by Matrix and the North West Police Underwater Search and Marine Unit, discovered a replica pistol.

Officers discovered the phony gun while searching a Westvale neighborhood.

“Firearms, replica or not, have the potential to create fear and injury in our communities, and it’s gratifying to see another one removed off the streets,” said Knowsley targeted team inspector Jon Coote.

“We’ve seen armed robberies and other heinous crimes with such items, so it’s critical that we know where they’re being kept before they’re used.

“Come forward directly or anonymously if you have any concerns about firearms, narcotics, or other illegal goods being stored, transported, or used.

“We’ll utilize all available authorities to make our communities safer places to live, work, and visit, and we’ll do so in collaboration with all of our Knowsley partners.”

Anyone with information about suspicious behaviour can contact police via its social media desk on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre.’

