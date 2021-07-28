The Guinness World Record set by a Chase player astounds Bradley Walsh.

On The Chase, Bradley Walsh was taken aback when a contestant claimed they had recently set a Guinness World Record.

Before going up against Jenny Ryan, The Vixen, tonight’s Chaser, Ged, 31, chatted with Bradley.

Ged, a Sheffield-based creative director, claimed he worked on a variety of projects and had just set a world record.

Ged had set the record for the smallest nightclub in the world.

“Is that in a shed?” Bradley inquired. It was, and Ged verified it.

“I used to host events in Ibiza, and I was requested to do this world record,” he explained.

“It’s about 3 feet wide and can hold around six people, plus a handful of chasers.

“For the record, we had to have someone on the door and everything.”

When Bradley inquired about the cost of admission, Ged told him that he’d put him on the guestlist, but that everyone else would have to pay “50p.”

The Vixen was quick to react on Ged’s world record in the head to head.

“Ged, you’re going from the world’s smallest nightclub to the world’s shortest stay on the chase,” Jenny added.

Despite being tempted to gamble, Ged chose to stick with the £4,000 he had earned and returned the money to his team, much to Jenny’s chagrin.