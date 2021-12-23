The Guinness World Record for the World’s Oldest Santa Claus School has been set.

Even Santa goes to school, and Guinness World Records has recognized one such school in the United States that teaches students how to depict a cheery St. Nick in time for Christmas as the world’s longest-running Santa school.

Charles W Howard was a farmer and toymaker who portrayed Santa Claus for numerous government organizations. In October 1937, he established the Charles W Howard Santa Claus School in Albion, New York, which has been in operation for 84 years.

The school’s main operation has recently migrated to Midland, Michigan, according to the school.

“Charlie believed that portraying Santa as a luxury rather than a work was important. He established the school so that the kids and families would have better Santas. Santa represents love and giving, which is what the Christmas spirit is all about “The school’s dean, Tom Valent, told Guinness.

Sleigh rides, toy-making workshops, music and dancing classes, and, most significantly, how to dress like Santa were among the most popular classes.

However, delivering joy to the world’s children is a difficult task, and timing is crucial. The school teaches the ins and outs of Santa costume as well as how to apply Santa makeup in 30 to 35 seconds.

“We teach the heart of Santa,” Valent told Guinness, “and that’s what sets us unique from all the other schools that have sprouted up since the Charles W Howard Santa Claus School.”

There are a lot of Mrs. Clauses at the school. Some couples even enroll together in the school to improve their talents.

“I think it’s a pretty necessary basis for anyone who aspires to be Santa,” Michael Beurer, a student, told the Guinness press office. “It turns into a Santa family, and you can genuinely count on one other for support. Together, we’re stronger – I believe this is one of the key themes Charles Howard was attempting to convey.” According to its website, the school currently enrolls roughly 300 students per year from across the United States. At a graduation ceremony, students who finish the three-day course are given a certificate to remember their accomplishments.

Jason Sanderson, a Santa Graduate, remarked, “You’re not just a performer, you’re also producing magic for everyone.”