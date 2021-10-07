The guide dog of a 90-year-old blind woman who piloted a plane over Liverpool enjoys “doing crazy stuff.”

A 90-year-old blind woman who flew a plane over Liverpool thanks her guide dog for allowing her to live life to the fullest.

Blodwen Phillips has driven blind, ridden on the back of a Harley-Davidson, assisted in the stoking and driving of a steam locomotive, skidded a police car, and even assisted in the navigation of a ferry.

She claims she wouldn’t be able to perform any of these excursions without the assistance of Faith, her beloved guide dog and dearest friend.

She was born blind and has undergone 18 eye operations, which have helped return some vision in one eye but have left her unable to see through the other.

Despite the fact that she wasn’t qualified for one until she was 65, she has had three guiding dogs throughout her life.

Faith, an 11-year-old who was trained at the Liverpool centre and comes from Guide Dogs, which is also celebrating its 90th year this year, is now her partner.

“I like doing weird things,” Blodwen from Northwich explained when a reporter from TeamDogs handed a cake to congratulate the organization. I was told to put my foot on the pedal when I got into the dual-control automobile, and I had to ask where it was since I had no idea.

“I was terrified on the plane, but the Seacat was fantastic, and I was treated like royalty.”

“The police officer defined the three skid pans to me as the good, the bad, and the ugly.” The nasty one was truly hideous, but I had so much fun with it that we did it twice.” Blodwen recently celebrated her 90th birthday in style, traveling in a limousine with her guide dog, Faith. She wasn’t driving herself this time, though.

Since their first set of guiding dogs in 1931, Guide Dogs for the Blind has formed over 36,000 relationships to support people in similar situations like Blodwen.

The charity has expanded its services to include the world-renowned guide dog program, as well as buddy dogs, companion dogs, and sighted guides.

Blodwen continued, "I owe so much to Guide Dogs." My dog has been a fantastic buddy. "