The ‘greedy’ wife of a cocaine mogul provided a ‘ludicrous reason’ to explain her lavish lifestyle.

The “greedy” wife of a big drug dealer was sentenced to prison for living a lavish lifestyle that included expensive vacations paid for with his ill-gotten profits.

Helen Hartley, 35, admitted possessing criminal property after marrying Alan Tobin in Lake Garda, Italy, followed by a two-week £10,000 honeymoon, but she continues to deny culpability, according to a court hearing.

“It is evident you blame others and fail to take any responsibility whatsoever for your actions,” said Judge Garrett Byrne, who presided over today’s hearing.

The drug operation of brothers Alan and John Tobin began to collapse after a major narcotics bust on the M6 in April, according to evidence presented at Liverpool Crown Court.

Alan Tobin was sentenced to 20 years in prison, while John was given a term of 19 years and eight months. Both men had admitted to conspiring to distribute Class A narcotics.

Hartley, her mother, Ann Hartley, and John Tobin’s partner, Kathryn Walker, all appeared at the same court today.

Between January 2016 and September last year, a total of £220,000 was deposited into Helen Hartley’s bank account, although it was acknowledged that she had some lawful income as a beautician, and she was convicted on the premise that between £120,000 and £150,000 was the profits of crime.

Hartley, who finally entered a plea on the second day of her trial, tried to claim that the money came from her husband’s income as a mental health nurse and cars he sold, according to the court.

Judge Bryne, on the other hand, called her excuse “very frankly absurd.”

Judge Bryne told her that she had “willfully turned a blind eye” to where the money came from, and that her prior conviction for illegally acquiring council tax in October 2019 “demonstrates what a greedy person you can be.”

“I am well aware that you have two young children, and that they have already lost their father to a lengthy prison sentence,” he said. I’m shortening your sentence to keep the amount of time they’re away from you to a bare minimum.”

Hartley, of Widnes' Regency Park, is also known as Ellie Tobin, her married name.