The greatest positions at Liverpool ONE right now that you can apply for

Over 4,000 people work in Liverpool ONE’s 170 shops, restaurants, and bars.

Unsurprisingly, there are usually a plethora of retail and leisure job openings at the city’s retail centre.

It is the UK’s largest open-air retail area, having opened in 2008 and now housing some of the city’s most prestigious flagship stores, including Adidas, Apple, Ted Baker, and John Lewis.

Before the famed businesses and hotels, this is how Liverpool One looked.

From stationery business Smiggle to lingerie specialists Victoria’s Secret to the well-known North Face brand, there are presently job openings.

Below are all of the current job openings at Liverpool ONE.

The deadline for submissions is July 20th.

As an assistant store manager, you will be responsible for assisting the store manager in increasing sales by mentoring and providing feedback to your team. Please go here for more information and to apply.

The deadline for submissions is July 31st.

The leisure clothing shop is searching for someone who can give exceptional customer service and will provide on-the-job training to help them do so.

Call the store at (0151) 707 8182 to apply.

The deadline for submissions is July 31st.

The post of manager in training is a full-time, highly competitive position. It’s a 90-day program that leads to an immediate promotion to assistant manager if completed successfully.

Call the store at (0151) 707 8182 to apply.

The deadline for submissions is July 31st.

This position include handling weekly shipments, restocking, online orders, and the installation of new floorsets.

Call the store at (0151) 707 8182 to apply.

The deadline for submissions is July 24th.

The department manager is responsible for a single Victoria’s Secret business unit’s overall customer experience, culture, and sales performance (Lingerie, PINK, and Beauty). Please go here for more information and to apply.

The deadline for submissions is July 30th.

For this position, previous experience in the fashion retail industry is required. To apply, send your curriculum vitae to [email protected]

The closing date has yet to be determined.

“To be a high performing, self-motivated, and engaged team member who is really clear on what exceptional in-store performance and customer service looks like,” according to the job description.

Please go here for more information and to apply.

The deadline for submissions is July 25th.

A part-time, flexible sales advisor is needed at the store. Experience would be beneficial, but it is not required. “The summary has come to an end.”